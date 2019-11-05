Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Back to bench
Hezonja will come off the bench Monday against Golden State.
Hezonja drew a spot start Saturday against Philadelphia, putting up 11 points to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals, but he'll revert back to a bench role for Monday's matchup. He's averaging 4.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over 20 minutes off the bench this season (five games).
