Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Back to bench

Hezonja will come off the bench Monday against Golden State.

Hezonja drew a spot start Saturday against Philadelphia, putting up 11 points to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals, but he'll revert back to a bench role for Monday's matchup. He's averaging 4.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over 20 minutes off the bench this season (five games).

More News
Our Latest Stories