Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Cleared to play
Hezonja (back) is available for Friday's matchup against the Magic, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hezonja missed Wednesday's win over Golden State due to back spasms, but it will mark just a one-game absence for him. Across his six appearances this month, he's averaging 2.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12.5 minutes.
