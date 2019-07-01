Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Comes to terms with Portland
Hezonja and the Trail Blazers agreed to a one-year contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hezonja struggled with his shot throughout the 2018-2019 campaign in New York, converting on 41.2 percent of his field goals after shooting 44.2 percent a season ago while with Orlando. He'll have an opportunity for a fresh start with Portland, where he figures to serve as depth off the bench.
