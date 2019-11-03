Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Double-doubles in starting role

Hezonja ended with 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 loss to the 76ers.

Hezonja moved into the starting lineup Saturday, putting up his first double-double of the season. Zach Collins (shoulder) appears as though he is going to miss extended time, which could present Hezonja with a nice opportunity moving forward. He has demonstrated the ability to put up top-80 numbers in the past with consistency his only real downfall. If he is available in your league, it makes sense to grab him to see how things play out over the next few games.