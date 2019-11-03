Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Double-doubles in starting role
Hezonja ended with 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 loss to the 76ers.
Hezonja moved into the starting lineup Saturday, putting up his first double-double of the season. Zach Collins (shoulder) appears as though he is going to miss extended time, which could present Hezonja with a nice opportunity moving forward. He has demonstrated the ability to put up top-80 numbers in the past with consistency his only real downfall. If he is available in your league, it makes sense to grab him to see how things play out over the next few games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Receives start Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays 19 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Across the board production Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Leads all scorers with 18 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Looking for opportunity in Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Comes to terms with Portland•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.