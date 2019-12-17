Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Doubtful to return Monday
Hezonja is dealing with back spasms and is doubtful to return to Monday's contest against the Suns, Trail Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Hezonja played 14 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets but only managed to record two rebounds. Look for more updates on his status to come before Wednesday's tilt with the Warriors. With Nassir Little (back) already out, look for Anthony Tolliver to see increased minutes going forward Monday night.
