Hezonja scored a team-high 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Thursday's scrimmage against the Pacers.

Never one to shy away from an open shot, Hezonja needed only 21 minutes to get his 15 points. He also added four rebounds and two assists. With Trevor Ariza (personal) out, the Blazers are in need of production on the wing, and Hezonja could emerge as the primary backup to Carmelo Anthony.