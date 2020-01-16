Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Expected back Friday

Hezonja (back) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Hezonja is on track to return after missing the past two games due to a back injury. Through five games in January, Hezonja is averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 14.2 minutes.

