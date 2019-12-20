Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Expected to return Friday
Hezonja (back) is probable for Friday's game against Orlando, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Hezonja was held out of Wednesday's clash due to back spasms, but it appears he'll be ready to roll Friday evening. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Doubtful to return Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minimal impact Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays double-digit minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minutes fall in move to bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.