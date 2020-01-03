Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Gains clearance for Friday

Hezonja (back) will be available for Friday's game against Washington, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Hezonja has missed the last six contests while dealing with a back injury, but he's been given the green light to return Friday. He'll be available off the bench, where he's averaging 2.1 points and 3.6 minutes in his last seven games.

