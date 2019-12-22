Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Good to go Saturday

Hezonja (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Hezonja was considered questionable due to lower-back pain but will suit up and presumably come off the bench. The 24-year-old was limited to 11 minutes during Friday's game versus Orlando.

More News
Our Latest Stories