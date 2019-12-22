Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Good to go Saturday
Hezonja (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hezonja was considered questionable due to lower-back pain but will suit up and presumably come off the bench. The 24-year-old was limited to 11 minutes during Friday's game versus Orlando.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Expected to return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Doubtful to return Monday•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...