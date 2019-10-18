Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Leads all scorers with 18 points
Hezonja totaled 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 preseason loss to Denver.
Hezonja saw additional run Thursday with three of the starters being rested. He has certainly made a strong claim for more playing time, putting together a decent preseason. Of all the fringe guys, Hezonja has the most fantasy-friendly game. If he can somehow work his way to mid-twenties in minutes, he could have standard league value at some point this season.
