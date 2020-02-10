Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Leaves with ankle sprain
Hezonja departed Sunday's game against the Heat with a sprained ankle and will not return.
Hezonja left the game in the first half after playing just five minutes and going scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting. Consider him questionable as Tuesday's game against New Orleans approaches.
