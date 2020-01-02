Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Likely to play Friday
Hezonja (back) is probable for Friday's contest against Washington, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Hezonja has been sidelined since Dec. 21 after suffering a back injury during the Dec. 16 contest against Phoenix. Barring any major setbacks, the forward will likely be active and ready to take the floor if needed during Portland's slate against the Wizards on Friday.
