Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Looking for opportunity in Portland

Hezonja produced 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Hezonja was good enough during his first run for the Trail Blazers, scoring 12 points in 20 minutes. He has a demonstrated ability to put up standard league numbers, albeit with little consistency. He figures to serve as a backup for his new team but there is an opportunity for extended minutes. He is battling with a number of other players and is really only viable in deeper formats until we see how things play out.