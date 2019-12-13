Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minimal impact Thursday
Hezonja ended with just two rebounds in 14 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to Denver.
Hezonja might as well have remained on the bench Thursday as he churned out just two rebounds with nothing else. The injury to Rodney Hood (Achilles) has opened up a path to minutes for Hezonja. He has had moments where he looks to be rounding into form but they typically evaporate just as quickly. Unless he can string together a number of strong performances, Hezonja can be safely left on the waiver wire in most formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays double-digit minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minutes fall in move to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Back to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Double-doubles in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Receives start Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.