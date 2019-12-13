Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minimal impact Thursday

Hezonja ended with just two rebounds in 14 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to Denver.

Hezonja might as well have remained on the bench Thursday as he churned out just two rebounds with nothing else. The injury to Rodney Hood (Achilles) has opened up a path to minutes for Hezonja. He has had moments where he looks to be rounding into form but they typically evaporate just as quickly. Unless he can string together a number of strong performances, Hezonja can be safely left on the waiver wire in most formats.