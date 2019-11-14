Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minutes fall in move to bench

Hezonja came off the bench and provided 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 114-106 loss to the Raptors.

In his move back to the bench following a three-game run as starter, Hezonja provided better statistical production than he had in any of his outings with the top unit. The 14 minutes were a season-low, however, and could limit Hezonja's fantasy utility if it ends up being the new norm. Rookie Nassir Little entered the starting five at power forward in Hezonja's stead and delivered a workmanlike performance, supplying seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.