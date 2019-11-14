Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minutes fall in move to bench
Hezonja came off the bench and provided 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 114-106 loss to the Raptors.
In his move back to the bench following a three-game run as starter, Hezonja provided better statistical production than he had in any of his outings with the top unit. The 14 minutes were a season-low, however, and could limit Hezonja's fantasy utility if it ends up being the new norm. Rookie Nassir Little entered the starting five at power forward in Hezonja's stead and delivered a workmanlike performance, supplying seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Back to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Double-doubles in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Receives start Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays 19 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Across the board production Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...