Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Not starting Wednesday

Hezonja is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

The 24-year-old started the last three games and averaged 3.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22 minutes. Hezonja will head to the bench in favor of Nassir Little on Wednesday.

