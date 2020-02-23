Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Out again Sunday

Hezonja (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

The 24-year-old will be sidelined for the fourth consecutive contest due to the left ankle sprain. Hezonja's next opportunity to take the court will come Tuesday versus the Celtics.

More News
Our Latest Stories