Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Out again Sunday
Hezonja (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
The 24-year-old will be sidelined for the fourth consecutive contest due to the left ankle sprain. Hezonja's next opportunity to take the court will come Tuesday versus the Celtics.
