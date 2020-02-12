Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Out again Wednesday

Hezonja (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Hezonja will miss a second straight game as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle. Following Wednesday's game, the Blazers don't play again until Feb. 21 thanks to the All-Star break, so Hezonja will have plenty of time to rest and recover before potentially returning when play resumes.

