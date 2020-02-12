Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Out again Wednesday
Hezonja (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hezonja will miss a second straight game as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle. Following Wednesday's game, the Blazers don't play again until Feb. 21 thanks to the All-Star break, so Hezonja will have plenty of time to rest and recover before potentially returning when play resumes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Leaves with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Bumped from rotation•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Will play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Expected back Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...