Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Out Saturday
Hezonja (back) is out Saturday against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Hezonja will miss his fourth straight contest Saturday. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Monday against the Suns.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable with back pain•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Good to go Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Cleared to play•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.