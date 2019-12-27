Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Out Thursday
Hezonja (back) won't play Thursday against Utah, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hezonja was added to the injury report hours before tipoff, and the team has now ruled him out. His next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable with back pain•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Good to go Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Expected to return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.