Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays 12 minutes in win
Hezonja (ankle) played 12 minutes in Sunday's 107-104 win over the Pistons, finishing with zero points and one assist.
Hezonja was initially ruled out for the contest but ended up taking the floor, despite fighting through an ankle injury that had hampered him since before the All-Star break. The forward didn't attempt a shot during his time on the court and recorded no other statistics beyond being credited for the assist.
