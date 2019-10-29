Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays 19 minutes off bench
Hezonja had eight points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Monday's loss to the Spurs.
The hope was that Hezonja would take on an expanded role in the absence of Zach Collins (shoulder), but he actually played fewer minutes Monday (19) than he did in Sunday's win over Dallas. Meanwhile, Anthony Tolliver moved into the starting lineup and finished with five points and 10 boards in 29 minutes.
