Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays double-digit minutes

Hezonja had four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist in a 136-113 defeat against the Lakers on Friday.

The 24-year-old hadn't played over 10 minutes since Nov. 19, coinciding with the team's signing of 10x All-Star Carmelo Anthony. However, with Rodney Hood (Achilles) now out for the season, Hezonja may see more time at the small forward position as the backup to Kent Bazemore.