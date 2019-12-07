Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays double-digit minutes
Hezonja had four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist in a 136-113 defeat against the Lakers on Friday.
The 24-year-old hadn't played over 10 minutes since Nov. 19, coinciding with the team's signing of 10x All-Star Carmelo Anthony. However, with Rodney Hood (Achilles) now out for the season, Hezonja may see more time at the small forward position as the backup to Kent Bazemore.
