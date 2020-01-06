Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Produces well off bench
Hezonja logged 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals, two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 122-111 loss to the Heat.
Before missing a handful of games in late December with a lower-back injury, Hezonja looked to be on the outs for a rotation spot, but he appears to have secured his spot on the second unit for now. Hezonja showed the full range of his skill set in Sunday's loss, earning himself the second-most minutes of any of the Blazers' bench players in the process. The 2015 first-round pick probably won't see his playing time pick up much from this level, however, as C.J. McCollum (illness) will poach minutes from a slew of players if he's deemed ready to play Tuesday in Toronto.
