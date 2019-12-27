Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable for Saturday
Hezonja (back) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Hezonja was held out of Thursday's matchup due to back pain, but he's been upgraded to questionable for Saturday. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff.
