Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Monday
Hezonja (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hezonja has been dealing with a lower back contusion that he suffered Thursday against the Timberwolves, but he hasn't missed any games as a result. The 24-year-old is averaging just 11 minutes per game since suffering the injury, with 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game over that span.
