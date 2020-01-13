Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Monday

Hezonja (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Hezonja has been dealing with a lower back contusion that he suffered Thursday against the Timberwolves, but he hasn't missed any games as a result. The 24-year-old is averaging just 11 minutes per game since suffering the injury, with 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game over that span.