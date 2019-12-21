Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Saturday

Hezonja is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves due to lower back pain, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Hezonja has been dealing with a back issue recently, so it is not surprising that he has again landed on the injury report. He could be in line for an extended role if he is cleared to play, as Carmelo Anthony (knee) has already been ruled out.

