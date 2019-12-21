Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Saturday
Hezonja is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves due to lower back pain, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Hezonja has been dealing with a back issue recently, so it is not surprising that he has again landed on the injury report. He could be in line for an extended role if he is cleared to play, as Carmelo Anthony (knee) has already been ruled out.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Expected to return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Doubtful to return Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minimal impact Thursday•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...