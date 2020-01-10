Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable to return

Hezonja is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a lower-back contusion, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Hezonja is dealing with a back bruise, and it's unclear at this time if he'll be able to return to this one. Nassir Little could see more time at small forward if Hezonja is done for the night.

