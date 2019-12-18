Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Wednesday

Hezonja (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Hezonja was forced out of Monday's matchup with the Suns due to back spasms. It appears he is still dealing with the issue, and his status for Wednesday's contest will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off.

