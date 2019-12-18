Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable Wednesday
Hezonja (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Hezonja was forced out of Monday's matchup with the Suns due to back spasms. It appears he is still dealing with the issue, and his status for Wednesday's contest will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Doubtful to return Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minimal impact Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays double-digit minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Minutes fall in move to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Back to bench•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...