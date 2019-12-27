Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Questionable with back pain

Hezonja will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against Utah, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Hezonja was a late-addition to Thursday's injury report, and he'll likely need to prove his health in pregame warmups to gain clearance to take the court. Nassir Little could see more action if Hezonja can't go.

