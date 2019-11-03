Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Receives start Saturday
Hezonja is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Hezonja is averaging 4.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 20.0 minutes off the bench over his first four games with Portland, but he'll enter the starting five Saturday with Zach Collins (shoulder), Hassan Whiteside (knee) and Pau Gasol (foot) all sidelined.
