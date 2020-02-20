Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Remains out Friday

Hezonja (ankle) won't play Friday against New Orleans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Hezonja will miss a third straight game dating back to Feb. 11 due to a lingering left ankle sprain. The Croatian's next opportunity to take the looms Sunday against Detroit, where he'll presumably be tabbed questionable heading into the matchup.

