Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Remains out Friday
Hezonja (ankle) won't play Friday against New Orleans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hezonja will miss a third straight game dating back to Feb. 11 due to a lingering left ankle sprain. The Croatian's next opportunity to take the looms Sunday against Detroit, where he'll presumably be tabbed questionable heading into the matchup.
