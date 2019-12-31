Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Remains out Monday
Hezonja (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hezonja will miss his fifth straight matchup due to a back injury. His next opportunity to run the floor will come Wednesday in New York.
