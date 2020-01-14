Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Ruled out
Hezonja (back) won't play Monday against Charlotte, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Hezonja was added to the injury report with a bruised back, and it'll cost him at least one contest. Nassir Little could see more minutes off the bench as a result.
