Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Sees extra run in blowout win

Hezonja posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 130-107 win over the Magic.

Monday marked the first time that Hezonja has cracked 20 minutes since Feb. 7, and it was his first time seeing at least 28 minutes since Jan. 18. Despite the Trail Blazers dealing with a myriad of injuries, Hezonja still can't seem to find consistent playing time. As of now, it seems like he'll only see significant minutes in blowouts.