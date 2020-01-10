Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Shakes off back contusion
Hezonja (back) checked back into Thursday's 116-102 loss to the Timberwolves, finishing the night with five points (1-3 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 10 minutes.
Hezonja briefly exited the contest with a lower-back contusion before gaining clearance to re-enter later in the game. Assuming he experiences no residual discomfort coming out of the contest, Hezonja should be ready to fill his normal role on the second unit in the Trail Blazers' next game Saturday versus Milwaukee.
