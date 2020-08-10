Hezonja generated 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 win over the 76ers.

Hezonja had by far his best showing since the restart. He's likely to continue earning decent minutes off the bench given the long-term absences of Trevor Ariza (personal) and Rodney Hood (Achilles).