Hezonja generated 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 win over the 76ers.
Hezonja had by far his best showing since the restart. He's likely to continue earning decent minutes off the bench given the long-term absences of Trevor Ariza (personal) and Rodney Hood (Achilles).
