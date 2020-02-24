Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Will attempt to play

Hezonja (ankle) will attempt to play Sunday against Detroit, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Hezonja was initially ruled out with a sprained left ankle, but coach Terry Stotts said pregame that the will attempt to give it a go after missing the previous three contests. Given his potential limitations, and the fact that even when healthy he's played a fairly limited role this season, Hezonja is probably best avoided in DFS contests.