Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Tuesday
Hezonja (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hezonja sprained his ankle during Sunday's win over the Heat and will miss at least one game as a result. With the Trail Blazers playing a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday, there's a chance Portland decides to play it safe and keeps Hezonja out for both games ahead of the All-Star break.
