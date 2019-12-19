Play

Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Won't play Wednesday

Hezonja (back) will be held out of Wednesday's game against Golden State, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Hezonja will miss his first game after injuring his back in Monday's tilt with the Suns. In his place, look for Nassir Little to see an uptick in minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories