Beauchamp signed a contract with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

After beginning his career with the Bucks, Beauchamp was most recently on a two-way contract with the Knicks. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Beauchamp holds career regular-season averages of 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists. To be clear, this is likely a training camp deal for the wing.