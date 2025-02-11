Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Thybulle is not ready to play Wednesday due to a significant right ankle sprain. As a result, the veteran swingman's 2024-25 regular-season debut won't come until Feb. 20 against the Lakers at the earliest. Thybulle carries no clear timetable for a return, though.
