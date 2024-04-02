Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Thybulle being ruled out for his second consecutive contest after re-aggravating his right ankle in Friday's return to action is notable. His rest-of-season availability is in doubt, with his next opportunity to take the court coming Friday versus Washington -- one week after his latest ankle incident.
