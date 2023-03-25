Thybulle chipped in five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one assist and one steal across 14 minutes during Friday's 124-96 loss to the Bulls.

Thybulle's hot start to his Portland career is nothing but a distant memory now, having failed to score more than six points in each of his past three games. During that time he has recorded a total of just three steals and one block, making him a non-factor in the majority of fantasy leagues. While he can still be viewed as a possible streaming candidate, there are likely safer options available given the number of teams throwing in the towel.