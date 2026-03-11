Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Another two steals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle finished Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Hornets with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and two steals over 11 minutes.
Thybulle continues to produce on the defensive end despite playing limited minutes off the bench. Since making his return from a long-term knee injury, Thybulle has recorded at least one steal in all but one of his games. In 10 appearances, he has averaged 1.6 steals in 11.7 minutes per game, putting him firmly on the streaming radar.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Piling up defensive numbers•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Iffy for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains without timetable•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out indefinitely•