Thybulle (hip) will be available to play Wednesday against the Jazz.

Thybulle is returning from a rest day, so he should be slated for minutes in the teens, working in Portland's second unit. Despite the minimal minutes, Thybulle is averaging 2.7 steals per game this season, so he's on the radar in deep leagues.

