Thybulle (hip) will be available to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Thybulle is back after a one-game absence, which may result in fewer minutes for Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert. Thybulle is someone to consider as a streamer for managers seeking some steals.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Listed as questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Dealing with hip soreness•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Bounced from starting five•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will start Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will start Friday•