Thybulle will move to the bench for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
No surprises here, as Jerami Grant will be returning from the concussion protocol. Thybulle is coming off a dud against the Jazz on Thursday, as he was held to three points in 17 minutes while shooting 1-of-5 from the field.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Fails to score in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Scores in double figures•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Notches three steals•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Moves to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Notches 14 points•