Thybulle finished with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Kings.

Even though he hasn't started in any of the last six games while the Trail Blazers have reclaimed health on the wing, Thybulle has still been delivering in the defensive categories as a bench player. During that six-game stretch, he's averaging a whopping 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in just 21.7 minutes per contest. Due to his offensive limitations, Thybulle's fantasy value is unlikely to take another jump forward, but he could earn a slight uptick in playing time if starting small forward Toumani Camara loses the trust of the coaching staff.